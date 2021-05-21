Hashgard (GARD) Price Down 42.8% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $133,623.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.01030246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00099220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.80 or 0.09400785 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

