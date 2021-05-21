Hathor Market Capitalization Tops $93.38 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $93.38 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00406610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00200369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00941935 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

