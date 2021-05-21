Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

