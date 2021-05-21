Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Hawkins stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,042. The company has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

