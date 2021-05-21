Head-To-Head Contrast: Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Co-Diagnostics and Cellect Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Cellect Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06% Cellect Biotechnology N/A -96.85% -74.86%

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.3, meaning that its stock price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Cellect Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,164.92 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -24.83 Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Cellect Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Cellect Biotechnology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures. It has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische UniversitÃ¤t Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state; and XNK therapeutics to focus on the development of cell-based therapeutics from NK cells. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.