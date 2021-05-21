Head to Head Review: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) vs. TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.85 $4.07 billion $0.65 30.09 TUI $8.90 billion 0.40 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -1.00

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 4 4 0 2.20 TUI 9 2 0 0 1.18

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 7.18% 12.74% 6.67% TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59%

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats TUI on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

