Head-To-Head Review: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) vs. Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Vaccinex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vaccinex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. Vaccinex has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.43%. Given Vaccinex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Vaccinex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.21 million ($1.13) -10.04 Vaccinex $520,000.00 127.48 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -0.94

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaccinex. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.53% -40.42% Vaccinex N/A N/A -367.05%

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Vaccinex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatological oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.