Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

HTBX has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.