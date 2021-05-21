Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

HTBX has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit