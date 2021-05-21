Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $408.67 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00057190 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00260755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,800,054 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

