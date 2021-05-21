HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of HEI opened at €73.86 ($86.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €76.87 and its 200 day moving average is €67.21. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

