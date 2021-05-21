HempCoin Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $9,450.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,182.40 or 1.00298813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004459 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,997,392 coins and its circulating supply is 261,862,242 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

