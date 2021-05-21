Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

HSIC stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

