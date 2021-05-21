HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

HFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 11,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,774,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 109,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

