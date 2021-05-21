HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

HFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 11,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,774,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 109,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit