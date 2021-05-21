Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $433.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,929 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

