HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $413,128.78 and $2.20 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00985110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00095771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.73 or 0.08215931 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

