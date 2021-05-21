Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

