Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

