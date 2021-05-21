Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

PFE opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

