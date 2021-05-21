Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 83,710 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

