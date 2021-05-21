H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.36.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HR.UN opened at C$15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.82. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 over the last three months.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.