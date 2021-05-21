Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.52

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.52 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,267,435 shares changing hands.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.47. The company has a market cap of £78.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

