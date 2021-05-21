Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HRNNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hydro One stock remained flat at $$24.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

