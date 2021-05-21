IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.86.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.04. The company has a market cap of C$319.22 million and a P/E ratio of 23.63. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.93.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

