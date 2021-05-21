Idle Trading Down 44.6% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $169,625.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00026846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00400858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00203942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004146 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.56 or 0.00919881 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,058 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

