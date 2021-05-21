IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.