IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7,580.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $207.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

