IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 780 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares in the company, valued at $82,949,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

