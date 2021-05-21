IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,907 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.