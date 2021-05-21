IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.