IFP Advisors Inc Has $51,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

