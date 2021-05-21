Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,803.71 ($23.57).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The firm has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,492.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

