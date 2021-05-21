Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

