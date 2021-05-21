Inex Project (INEX) Market Capitalization Hits $848,296.38

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Inex Project has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. Inex Project has a total market cap of $848,296.38 and $36.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00061754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00355670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00198705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00845765 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars.

