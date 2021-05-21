Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.25 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $259.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.84. 354,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,349. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

