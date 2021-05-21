Injective Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.14 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $256.14 million and approximately $63.54 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.65 or 0.00028238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00995920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.98 or 0.08385468 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

