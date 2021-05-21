Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $822,440.78 and $1,636.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00385670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00200225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004116 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00875044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00029124 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

