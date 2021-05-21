InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.47 million.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,278. InMode has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.95.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
