InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.47 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,278. InMode has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

