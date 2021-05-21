Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,521.45 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.50. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

