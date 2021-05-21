Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 1,574 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).

On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp acquired 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 253.80 ($3.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,865,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.97.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

