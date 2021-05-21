Insider Buying: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVAX traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.01. 1,657,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,078. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

