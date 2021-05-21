Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Buys 522,944 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams acquired 522,944 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$136,488.38 ($97,491.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Get RMA Global alerts:

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.