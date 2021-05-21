Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Buys 522,944 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams acquired 522,944 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$136,488.38 ($97,491.70).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
About RMA Global
