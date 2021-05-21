Insider Buying: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,100 ($9,276.20).

Shares of LON TILS opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The company has a market capitalization of £137.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.82. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.87.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

