Insider Buying: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,100 ($9,276.20).
Shares of LON TILS opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The company has a market capitalization of £137.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.82. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.87.
