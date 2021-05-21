Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jim Dennedy acquired 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jim Dennedy acquired 6,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00.

UGRO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,274. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

