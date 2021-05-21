Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £144.54 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer bought 11 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £144.54 ($188.84).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,280.50 ($16.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.46. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

