Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £144.54 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer bought 11 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £144.54 ($188.84).
Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,280.50 ($16.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.46. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.90.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.