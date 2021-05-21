Insider Buying: XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

On Friday, February 26th, David Brown acquired 300,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

