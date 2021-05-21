Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,762 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

AC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

