Insider Selling: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 236,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

