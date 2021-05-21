Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.81. 35,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

