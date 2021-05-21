Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells 66,969 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $141.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

