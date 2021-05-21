Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00.

PTON opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

